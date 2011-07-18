M&G Picks Texas For New Plants

Italian chemical firm Mossi & Ghisolfi has picked Corpus Christi, Texas, for the site of its largest ever investment, a complex that will make polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA). It will take about 30 months to complete the facility, which will have capacity to make 1 million metric tons of PET and 1.2 million metric tons of PTA per year. M&G officials say they chose the location among other U.S. Gulf Coast candidates because of the business-friendly climate and access to nearby port, chemical, and oil-refining infrastructure, which will provide easy access to raw materials such as p-xylene and ethylene glycol.
