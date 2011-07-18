Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Printing Single-Crystal Films

Electronics: Ink-jet method makes ordered semiconducting layers

by Lauren K. Wolf
July 18, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nature
During printing (from top), antisolvent (A) is deposited on a patterned surface, followed by a solution of semiconducting organic molecules (B). The molecules form a single-crystal film that solidifies as the liquids evaporate.
Credit: Nature
During printing (from top), antisolvent (A) is deposited on a patterned surface, followed by a solution of semiconducting organic molecules (B). The molecules form a single-crystal film that solidifies as the liquids evaporate.

Organic flexible electronics—a class of circuits that scientists are developing for radio-frequency identification tags, sensors, and computer displays—can now be produced with a simple ink-jet printing method that’s faster and more chemically versatile than previous methods, according to a letter in Nature (DOI: 10.1038/nature10313).

A research team led by Tatsuo Hasegawa of the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology, in Tsukuba, Japan, has successfully printed thin single-crystal films of a semiconducting benzothiophene-based molecule on a silicon dioxide surface. The researchers accomplished the feat by floating the molecule on top of an evaporating droplet on the patterned SiO2 surface.

Although single-crystal semiconducting thin films have been patterned onto surfaces previously, via vapor- and solution-phase approaches, the rapid new ink-jet method will broaden the range of organic compounds researchers can explore for use in flexible electronics, says Antonio Facchetti, chief technology officer at electronic materials supplier Polyera Corp., in Illinois. “Single-crystal-based devices represent the ultimate in performance for semiconductors because of the absence of grain boundaries,” which interrupt the flow of charge carriers, he adds.

To print the single-crystal films, Hasegawa and his team first patterned the SiO2 surface with small hydrophilic areas of a particular shape. Then, they rapidly deposited on those surface patches droplets of N,N-dimethylformamide, which does not dissolve, and thus is an antisolvent of, the benzothiophene molecule.

Finally, they added droplets of the molecule dissolved in dichlorobenzene. As both solvent and antisolvent evaporate, the benzothiophene molecules grow into a single-crystal film. Compared with single-solvent ink-jet printing, this dual-solvent approach produces more uniformly thick films.

The researchers tested the method by incorporating a printed benzothiophene-containing film into a field-effect transistor, an electronic circuit component that acts as a voltage-controlled switch. The device performed as well as, if not better than, other transistors made with organic semiconducting single-crystal films.

The next steps for the team, Hasegawa says, are to enable the ink-jet technique to print electrical metal wires and then print an entire electronic circuit.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sublimely simple method makes ultrathin organic crystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The first fully printed electronics roll off printers ready to use
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Conductive Ink For Elastic Electronics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE