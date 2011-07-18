Research Companies Join With Nonprofits

The Innovative Vector Control Consortium has signed an agreement with the contract research firm Scynexis to find compounds suitable for development into new active ingredients for insecticides. Scynexis will screen its chemical library for activity against adult mosquitoes and create methods for screening other libraries from organizations around the world. Meanwhile, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research has signed a pact with BioFocus related to Parkinson’s disease treatments. BioFocus will perform fragment-based screening and assay development and will run hit-finding programs.
