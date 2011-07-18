Solvay And Avantium Join For Polymers

Solvay and high-throughput-screening firm Avantium have entered a multiyear collaboration to develop nylon engineering polymers based on Avantium’s YXY platform for furanic chemicals derived from sugar. Avantium has found a route to furan dicarboxylic acid, which it reacts with ethylene glycol to make polyethylene furanoate, a polyester that boasts six times the oxygen barrier properties of PET. Solvay and Avantium aim to create new polyamides that can compete on both price and performance.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter