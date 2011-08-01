Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Acquisitions Bristol-Myers Squibb will acquire small-molecule drug firm Amira

by Lisa M. Jarvis
August 1, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

To increase its activities in fibrotic diseases, Bristol-Myers Squibb will pay up to $475 million for the privately held biotech firm Amira Pharmaceuticals. The deal adds several compounds to the BMS pipeline: AM152, poised to enter Phase II trials to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and scleroderma; AM211, in Phase I trials to treat asthma; and an autotaxin inhibitor in preclinical studies to treat pain and cancer metastases.

Investors in San Diego-based Amira snag $325 million in cash up front and could enjoy another $150 million in milestone payments as the company’s lead drug candidates move toward the market.

Amira was founded just six years ago by three former Merck & Co. scientists interested in developing drugs that block three classes of bioactive lipids—leuko­trienes, prostaglandins, and lysophosphatidic acid (LPA)—involved in mediating inflammation. AM152 modulates the LPA1 receptor, which is elevated in people with IPF. No good treatment options exist for IPF, a disease that causes the lungs to become thick and stiff with scarring.

The acquisition marks the latest step in BMS’s “string of pearls” strategy, which the firm unrolled in 2007 as a means of strengthening its pipeline through targeted deals. The firm has completed 11 other similar transactions.

BMS is pursuing small-molecule and biologic drugs equally under the program. Other small-molecule partners or acquisitions include Kai Pharmaceuticals, Kosan Biosciences, Exelixis, Nissan Chemical Industries, and Teijin Pharma. BMS says it plans to keep the Amira scientists on board and working in their San Diego labs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Takeda will buy Nimbus’s TYK2 inhibitor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jazz acquires neuroscience company Cavion for $52.5 million
Janssen signs JAK pact with Theravance

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE