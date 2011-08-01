Taking It Back
Material makers will have to adapt to help consumer goods firms fulfill product stewardship goals
August 1, 2011 Cover
Volume 89, Issue 31
Material makers will have to adapt to help consumer goods firms fulfill product stewardship goals
Cover image:
Credit:
Material makers will have to adapt to help consumer goods firms fulfill product stewardship goals
Applications of atomic layer deposition now extend well beyond electronics
German firm launches charm offensive in China in face of protests over polyurethane project
Climb in digital printing puts pressure on paper recycling
A swell in FDA approvals has many wondering whether the drug industry has finally gotten better at R&D
EPA’s chemical hazard assessment program remains under scrutiny