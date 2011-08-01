… And Alnylam To MIT

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and MIT have developed new nanoparticles for the systemic delivery of RNAi therapeutics. They created core-shell nanoparticles using high-throughput polymer synthesis and then screened for those having the best properties for intracellular delivery. “Continued progress in delivery of RNAi therapeutics requires broad-based efforts around novel lipids, conjugates, and polymers,” says Kevin Fitzgerald, Alnylam’s senior director of research. The partners published their findings in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1106379108).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter