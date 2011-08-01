Bayer Licenses Trius Antibiotic

Bayer Pharma will pay Trius Therapeutics $25 million up front for regional rights to torezolid, an antibiotic against gram-positive bacteria that is in Phase III trials to treat acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). The San Diego-based firm will allow Bayer to develop the antibiotic in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia excluding North and South Korea. Bayer will pay 25% of the costs necessary to gain approval for torezolid as a treatment for ABSSSI and pneumonia, and potentially pay up to $69 million more in milestones.
