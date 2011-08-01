Drug Delivery Links Zcube To CalTech …

Zcube, the research venture arm of Italy’s Zambon, will work with Caltech to develop skin patches containing embedded carbon nanotubes for drug delivery. The pact centers on technology developed by Mory Gharib, a Caltech professor of aeronautics and bioinspired engineering who figured out how to anchor one end of each nanotube to the patch, with the other end protruding to painlessly deliver drugs to the skin. In February Zcube partnered with the University of California, San Francisco, to develop methods of delivering drugs directly to the small intestine and colon.
