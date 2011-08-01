DuPont Buys Solar Ink Firm Innovalight

DuPont has acquired Silicon Valley start-up Innovalight, a maker of silicon inks and process technologies that increase the conversion efficiency of crystalline silicon solar cells. The ink, made from silicon nanoparticles dispersed in a chemical blend, can be applied with industry-standard screen printers. DuPont says it sold more than $1 billion worth of materials for the photovoltaic market in 2010.
