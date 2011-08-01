Gevo, South Hampton Slate Demo Facility

Gevo, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, will work with South Hampton Resources, a hydrocarbon processor, to build a demonstration processing plant at South Hampton’s facility in Silsbee, Texas, near Houston. Expected to be complete before the end of the year, the facility will process monthly up to 10,000 gal of Gevo’s isobutyl alcohol into jet fuel, isooctane, isooctene, and p-xylene.
