Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Injectable Polymer Fixes Tissue Defects

by Lauren K. Wolf
August 1, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Rather than grafting soft tissue or surgically implanting a molded polymer to fix deformities in the skin on a person’s face, doctors might in the future be able to inject a photoactivatable liquid polymer to reconstruct tissue. A research team led by Jennifer H. Elisseeff of Johns Hopkins University created a composite from methacrylated polyethylene glycol (PEG) and hyaluronic acid that, when cross-linked, forms an elastic material that mimics soft tissue (Sci. Transl. Med., DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.3002331). Hyaluronic acid is a natural polysaccharide that is part of the skin’s scaffolding. The researchers showed they can inject the composite liquid under the skin of rats and humans and then initiate cross-linking of PEG’s acrylate groups with a two-minute dose of 520-nm light applied through the tissue. When used in three patients, the PEG-hyaluronic acid composites maintained their shape for the 12 weeks of the trial, but the implants induced a small inflammatory response in surrounding cells. Elisseeff says her team would like to tune the composition of the polymer mixture to reduce this response and then undertake a larger clinical trial.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Improving electronic stability of conducting polymer patches
Zipping Up Wounds With Nanoparticles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Surgical Glue Repairs Vessels

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE