Merck, Solvay Invest In Photovoltaics

Merck KGaA and Solvay are making new investments in plastic electronics. Merck and Nano-C, a Westwood, Mass.-based developer of nanostructured carbon materials, will develop semiconductors for organic photovoltaics. Additionally, Merck will distribute derivatives of PCBM, a phenylbutyric acid-substituted C61 compound. The pair hopes to achieve solar power conversion efficiency of more than 10%. Separately, Solvay is investing $15 million in Pittsburgh-based conductive polymer firm Plextronics. Solvay participated in funding rounds for the company in 2007 and 2009.
