New Venture Targets NonChrome Pigments

Crosslink and Wayne Pigment have formed a joint venture to commercialize hexavalent chromium-free corrosion inhibitors for military and industrial applications. The venture, CW Technologies, will combine Crosslink’s nonchromate inhibitor technology, subject of a patent issued on May 3, with Wayne’s hybrid inhibitor pigment technology. The firms, which are seeking coatings industry partners, note that hexavalent chromium is tightly regulated by EPA and targeted for reduced use by the Department of Defense.
