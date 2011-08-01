Official Reports From The June ACS Board Of Directors Meeting

The major actions taken by the American Chemical Society Board during its June meeting in Baltimore are reported here.

GRANTS & AWARDS

The chair of the 2011 Awards Review Committee reported that it has completed its review of 16 ACS national awards to ensure that the awards program continues to meet the objectives of the society.The Board Committee on Grants & Awards (G&A) voted to recommend to the ACS Board of Directors that the Claude S. Hudson Award in Carbohydrate Chemistry become a divisional award with funding by the ACS Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry until a sponsor is identified to support the award at the national award level.Acting under delegated authority, G&A voted to accept the recommendation of the Awards Review Committee to review the Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, the Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award (Young), and the Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator again in 2012.Acting under delegated authority, G&A voted to review the following awards again in 2016:ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of ChemistryAlfred Burger Award in Medicinal ChemistryE. B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active SubstancesRalph H. Hirschmann Award in Peptide ChemistryACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic ChemistryErnest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural ProductsRoger Adams Award in Organic ChemistryGeorge A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum ChemistryHerbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic MethodsElias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young InvestigatorArthur C. Cope AwardArthur C. Cope Scholar Awardsi. Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award (Mid)ii. Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award (Senior)Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic ChemistryAlfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic ChemistryThe cochair of the ACS AWIS/AWARDS Action Group reported that the group identified several issues that need to be addressed related to the national awards purpose and eligibility statements of ACS. Acting under delegated authority, G&A voted to change the inclusion statement for all national awards (except those that are age and gender specific), so that it is consistent with the ACS Statement on Diversity. The new inclusion statement will be as follows: “The award will be granted regardless of race, gender, age, religion, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, gender expression, gender identity, presence of disabilities, and educational background.”The chair of the Subcommittee on Nominations & Selections reported that the subcommittee has agreed to invite the 2012 Selection Committee members to assist with the development of criteria for each national award, using the comments and responses received from the members of the 2011 Selection Committee. The subcommittee agreed to activate canvassing committees for 11 awards that have had no women nominees from 2005–10.G&A voted to recommend to the ACS Board that the following awards be financially supported by ACS for the 2013 presentation, unless a sponsor is found to support them:ACS Award in Colloid & Surface ChemistryJames Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry TeachingACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research

G&A voted to recommend to the ACS Board of Directors that the following awards be financially supported by ACS for the 2013 presentation, unless a cosponsor is found to support these awards:

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry

Acting under delegated authority, G&A voted to:

approve the AkzoNobel U.S. Science Award proposal as presented

accept the recommendations of the ACS Petroleum Research Fund (PRF) Advisory Board (May 2011 meeting) for funding grants totaling $9.33 million

approve a list of recommendations for appointments to the various ACS PRF Advisory Board committees

approve the request for a joint nomination for the Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids, and

sponsor the Teva Scholars symposium at the fall 2012 national meeting in Philadelphia, if a technical division sponsor is not identified.—Kent J. Voorhees, Chair

PLANNING

The Planning Committee convened on June 4 to continue its discussions of ACS worldwide strategy. The committee reviewed research conducted by staff, considered the desired focus of several ACS programs, and planned for further exploration of the key issues shaping the society’s strategy. The committee also prepared to seek stakeholder input into the ACS Strategic Plan for 2012 & Beyond. This plan will be based upon a new assessment of the society’s strategic environment and determination of how the society can best advance its charter, mission, and vision. At the meeting, the committee consolidated a list of potential areas where strategic goals might be set and prepared to share it with ACS committees and other stakeholders for their input.—Bonnie A. Charpentier, Chair

PROFESSIONAL & MEMBER RELATIONS

The Board Committee on Professional & Member Relations (P&MR) met on June 3. P&MR ratified its interim approval of two nominal cosponsorships and voted to approve a new request for nominal cosponsorship of the International Symposium on Macromolecules, to be held in June 2012 as part of the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry World Polymer Congress.

P&MR discussed recent ACS actions regarding scientific freedom and human rights and issues surrounding the modified process approved by the board in December 2010 for the ACS response to human rights cases. It was agreed that guidelines would be developed for consideration of such requests going forward and that the new approval process and opportunities for ACS member participation should be as transparent as possible on the committee website. The committee also discussed the original, current, and desired strategies going forward for both international chapters and international alliances. The International Activities Committee is currently evaluating key questions with respect to the future of international chapters, and P&MR agreed that a proposed path forward on both alliances and international chapters should be developed by the time of the December board meeting.

P&MR reviewed recent usage data and key issues surrounding the electronic dissemination of national meeting content. The committee discussed the critical importance of setting the appropriate price and access differentiation for this content, to achieve both the free member service desired and providing a potential new revenue source from non-ACS members and nonmeeting attendees.