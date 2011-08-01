Occidental Chemical plans to build a chlor-alkali facility adjacent to DuPont’s titanium dioxide plant in Johnsonville, Tenn. The facility is expected to open in 2013 at a cost of up to $290 million. It will be designed to produce 182,500 short tons of chlorine and 200,000 dry short tons of caustic soda per year using membrane cell technology. OxyChem will supply the chemicals to DuPont for use in the production of the white pigment. DuPont, which calls the plant the world’s largest TiO2 facility, will in turn supply OxyChem with raw material salt that it generates as a by-product of TiO2 production.
