Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Patent Office, China Deepen Cooperation

by Glenn Hess
August 1, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (PTO) and the Jiangsu Provincial People’s Government in the People’s Republic of China have formally agreed to cooperate on a variety of intellectual property protection issues. The memorandum of understanding marks the first time the patent office has entered into an agreement with a provincial government. “The purpose is to establish a general framework for future cooperation,” says Undersecretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and PTO Director David Kappos. “The activities contemplated under the agreement are aimed at improving enforcement and collaboration on intellectual property matters through exchanges of information, capacity building, and other educational activities.” The agreement is part of a larger effort by the patent office to establish closer ties between the U.S. and the Chinese governments on intellectual property rights.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dow, Johnson Matthey win trade-secret case in China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. files complaint over China’s patent policies
U.K. to ratify single EU patent system

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE