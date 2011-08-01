Tessenderlo Sells U.S. Vinyls Unit

Belgian chemical firm Tessenderlo has sold its Chelsea Building Products subsidiary to the private equity firm Graham Partners. A maker of polyvinyl chloride windows and doors, Chelsea generated about $50 million in sales last year. Albert Vasseur, Tessenderlo’s director of plastics converting, says Chelsea rebounded strongly from the economic crisis but is not a market leader. Tessenderlo runs a larger building products business in Europe. Separately, the European Commission has approved the sale of Tessenderlo’s PVC and chlorine business to Ineos’ Kerling unit.
