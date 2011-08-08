Advertisement

Environment

2011 ACS Fellows

Society honors 213 members in the third year of its fellows program

August 8, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 32
ACS Fellows Logo
[+]Enlarge

The American Chemical Society has named 213 members as ACS Fellows. The new fellows will be honored at the society’s fall national meeting in Denver later this month.

“ACS is especially proud to honor these chemists during the 2011 International Year of Chemistry,” said ACS President Nancy B. Jackson in announcing the 2011 class of ACS Fellows. “The work they are doing will improve all of our lives as they unleash the power of chemistry to solve global challenges like providing clean water, sufficient food, new energy sources, and cures for disease. But that’s not all,” she noted. “They’re also organizing scientific conferences for their peers, doing outreach with scouts and schools, and being mentors to the next generation of scientists.”

The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members from academe, industry, and government for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.

Nominations for the class of 2012 ACS Fellows will open in the first quarter of the year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.

Robert J. Alaimo

Procter & Gamble Co. (Retired)

Daniel J. Antion

University of South Carolina

Ronald D. Archer

University of Massachusetts (Retired)

Bruce S. Ault

University of Cincinnati

Eric Baer

Case Western Reserve University

Thomas A. Baillie

University of Washington

Kenneth J. Balkus Jr.

University of Texas, Dallas

David W. Ball

Cleveland State University

Zhenan Bao

Stanford University

Roger F. Bartholomew

Corning Inc. (Retired)

Thomas R. Beattie

Merck & Co. Inc. (Retired)

David E. Bergbreiter

Texas A&M University

Robert G. Bergman

University of California, Berkeley

K. Darrell Berlin

Oklahoma State University

Lawrence J. Berliner

University of Denver/Ohio State University (Emeritus)

Judy L. Bolton

University of Illinois, Chicago

Sandra J. Bonetti

Colorado State University, Pueblo

Robert Botto

ExxonMobil Refining & Supply (Retired)

Anita J. Brandolini

Ramapo College of New Jersey

John I. Brauman

Stanford University

Curt M. Breneman

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Phillip F. Britt

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Seth N. Brown

University of Notre Dame

Janet L. Bryant

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Laurie J. Butler

University of Chicago

Charles T. Campbell

University of Washington

Joseph A. Caruso

University of Cincinnati

David Chesney

Michigan Technological University

Donald D. Clarke

Fordham University

John V. Clevenger

Truckee Meadows Community College

Catherine E. Costello

Boston University School of Medicine

Arthur J. Coury

Coury Consulting Services

Robert H. Crabtree

Yale University

James V. Crivello

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Alvin L. Crumbliss

Duke University

Berkeley W. Cue Jr.

Pfizer (Retired)

Elizabeth M. Dabrowski

Magnificat High School

Ronald P. D’Amelia

Hofstra University

Sheila S. David

University of California, Davis

Burtron H. Davis

University of Kentucky, CAER

Peter C. Dedon

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Jean Delfiner

New York City Board of Education (Retired)

M. Bonner Denton

University of Arizona

Laurence J. Doemeny

National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (Retired)

Geoffrey E. Dolbear

G. E. Dolbear & Associates

William R. Dolbier Jr.

University of Florida

Bernadette T. Donovan-Merkert

University of North Carolina, Charlotte

Lissa Dulany

Positive Community Association Management

Kim R. Dunbar

Texas A&M University

Thom H. Dunning Jr.

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

William S. Durrell

Honeywell (Retired)

Luis Echegoyen

University of Texas, El Paso

Alan M. Ehrlich

Stein McEwen LLP

Chris G. Enke

Michigan State University/University of New Mexico (Emeritus)

P. Andrew Evans

University of Liverpool

Jurgen H. Exner

JHE Technology Systems

Howard Fairbrother

Johns Hopkins University

Thomas C. Farrar

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Erik J. Fernandez

University of Virginia

John W. Finley

Louisiana State University

Kenneth P. Fivizzani

Nalco (Retired)

Benny D. Freeman

University of Texas, Austin

François P. Gabbaï

Texas A&M University

Andrew J. Gellman

Carnegie Mellon University

Thomas R. Gilbert

Northeastern University

Vicki H. Grassian

University of Iowa

Lynne P. Greenblatt

Wyeth Research (Retired)

Sharon Hammes-Schiffer

Pennsylvania State University, University Park

Gregory V. Hartland

University of Notre Dame

Al Hazari

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Dudley R. Herschbach

Harvard University

Gary M. Hieftje

Indiana University

Joe W. Hightower

Rice University (Emeritus)

Herbert H. Hill Jr.

Washington State University

Roland F. Hirsch

Department of Energy, Office of Science

Andrew J. Holder

University of Missouri, Kansas City

Thomas A. Holme

Iowa State University

Anton J. Hopfinger

University of New Mexico

Esther A. H. Hopkins

Polaroid (Retired)

Derek Horton

Ohio State University/American University

Paul L. Houston

Georgia Institute of Technology

Bob A. Howell

Central Michigan University

Benjamin S. Hsiao

Stony Brook

University

Russell P. Hughes

Dartmouth College

Donna M. Huryn

University of Pittsburgh/University of Pennsylvania

James A. Ibers

Northwestern University

Paul W. Jagodzinski

Northern Arizona University

Johanna M. Jansen

Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research

Alex K-Y. Jen

University of Washington

Allene Johnson

Retired

Prashant V. Kamat

University of Notre Dame

George B. Kauffman

California State University, Fresno

Susan M. Kauzlarich

University of California, Davis

Michael T. Klein

University of Delaware

Judith P. Klinman

University of California, Berkeley

Theodore Kuwana

University of Kansas, Lawrence

Michael R. Ladisch

Purdue University/Mascoma Corp.

Thomas H. Lane

Delta College

Robert S. Langer

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Joan A. Laredo-Liddell

St. Barnabas High School

Cynthia K. Larive

University of California, Riverside

Robert D. Larsen

Alcon

David M. Lemal

Dartmouth College

William A. Lester Jr.

University of California, Berkeley

Frederick D. Lewis

Northwestern University

Stephen J. Lippard

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Laurie E. Locascio

National Institute of Standards & Technology

Todd L. Lowary

University of Alberta

Gregg J. Lumetta

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Patricia Ann Mabrouk

Northeastern University

John E. Macor

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Jeffry D. Madura

Duquesne University

Nadia E. Makar

Academy for Enrichment & Advancement

N. Bhushan Mandava

Mandava Associates LLC

Paul F. Mantica

Michigan State University

James L. Marshall

University of North Texas

Diana Mason

University of North Texas

Michael A. Matthews

University of South Carolina, Columbia

Hedi Mattoussi

Florida State University

Willie E. May

National Institute of Standards & Technology

James M. Mayer

University of Washington

Jimmy Mays

University of Tennessee/Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Ursula Mazur

Washington State University

Robert J. McMahon

University of Wisconsin, Madison

William H. McCarroll

Rider University

Nina McClelland

University of Toledo

Thomas J. Meade

Northwestern University

Robert D. Miller

IBM Almaden Research Center

Nancy Stewart Mills

Trinity University

Lester A. Mitscher

University of Kansas, Lawrence

James A. Moore

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Barbara Moriarty

Nalco Co.

Robert A. Moss

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey

Catherine J. Murphy

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Connie J. Murphy

Dow Chemical Co. (Retired)

Cynthia J. Mussinan

International Flavors & Fragrances, R&D

Tina M. Nenoff

Sandia National Laboratories

John L. Neumeyer

Harvard Medical School

Heino Nitsche

University of California, Berkeley

Ralph G. Nuzzo

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Umit S. Ozkan

Ohio State University

Todd Pagano

Rochester Institute of Technology

Eleftherios T. Papoutsakis

University of Delaware

Arthur A. Patchett

Merck Research Laboratories (Retired)

Laura E. Pence

University of Hartford

Nicholas A. Peppas

University of Texas, Austin

Lyle H. Phifer

Chem Service Inc. (Retired)

Theodore Provder

Polymer & Coatings Consultants LLC

Lawrence Que Jr.

University of Minnesota

Peter W. Rabideau

Mississippi State University

Vaidhyanathan Ramamurthy

University of Miami

Bert Ramsay

Eastern Michigan University

J. Michael Ramsey

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Buddy Ratner

University of Washington

Patricia Ann Redden

Saint Peter’s College

Arnold L. Rheingold

University of California, San Diego

Yorke E. Rhodes

New York University (Retired)

Geraldine L. Richmond

University of Oregon

D. Paul Rillema

Wichita State University

Debra R. Rolison

U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

Scott D. Rychnovsky

University of California, Irvine

Barbara A. Sawrey

University of California, San Diego

Kirk S. Schanze

University of Florida

H. Bernhard Schlegel

Wayne State University

Diane Grob Schmidt

Procter & Gamble

Wally Schulz

Westinghouse Hanford Co. (Retired)

Jeffrey I. Seeman

University of Richmond

John B. Sharkey

Pace University, New York City

C. David Sherrill

Georgia Institute of Technology

Sheldon G. Shore

Ohio State University

Eleanor D. Siebert

Mount St. Mary’s College

Richard B. Silverman

Northwestern University

Patricia Beauregard Smith

TriQuint Semiconductor

Barry B. Snider

Brandeis University

George G. Stanley

Louisiana State University

Ellen B. Stechel

Sandia National Laboratories

Joseph P. Stoner

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (Retired)

Kenneth W. Street Jr.

NASA, Glenn Research Center

Steven L. Suib

University of Connecticut

Eric M. Suuberg

Brown University

Jonathan V. Sweedler

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Kenneth J. Takeuchi

State University of New York, Buffalo

Sunny C. Tang

AllPeopleBeHappy Foundation

Steven R. Tannenbaum

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Kimberly W. Thomas

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Jefferson Tilley

Hoffmann-La Roche

Alan E. Tonelli

North Carolina State University

Michael Trenary

University of Illinois, Chicago

Anthony M. Trozzolo

University of Notre Dame

Michael H. Tunick

USDA-ARS Eastern Regional Research Center

Joan Selverstone Valentine

University of California, Los Angeles

Edwin Vedejs

University of Michigan

Orlin D. Velev

North Carolina State University

John R. Vercellotti

V-LABS Inc.

Sharon Vergez Vercellotti

V-LABS Inc.

Israel E. Wachs

Lehigh University

Kenneth B. Wagener

University of Florida

F. Ann Walker

University of Arizona

Michael D. Ward

New York University

John C. Warner

Warner Babcock Institute for Green Chemistry

Steven M. Weinreb

Pennsylvania State University, University Park

James D. White

Oregon State University

David F. Wiemer

University of Iowa

John R. Wiesenfeld

Florida Atlantic University (Retired)

Bobby L. Wilson

Texas Southern University

Zbigniew J. Witczak

Wilkes University

Ruth Ann Woodall

Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry

John T. Yates Jr.

University of Virginia

Sherry J. Yennello

Texas A&M University

Edward S. Yeung

Iowa State University

Edward M. Yokley

StormRider Technologies

Jin Z. Zhang

University of California, Santa Cruz

Hans-Conrad zur Loye

University of South Carolina, Columbia

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

