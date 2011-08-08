Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

August 8, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 32

Entrepreneurs take big risks to bring the latest scientific tools to market

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 89 | Issue 32
Business

Instrumental Efforts

Entrepreneurs take big risks to bring the latest scientific tools to market

A Puzzle Named Bengü Sezen

A historic case of fraud in the chemistry community leaves many questions and issues unresolved

Scrutinizing Sunscreens

Lotions containing inorganic nanoparticles draw attention of toxicologists and ire of some consumer groups

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Biopharma Joins The Doping Battle

    Companies team up with international drug agency to curb athletes’ use of performance-enhancing drugs

  • Business

    Women in Industry

    Women show marginal gains in this year’s edition of the C&EN survey of female executives

  • Policy

    Barriers To Federal Tech Transfer

    Regulations, policies impede commercialization of research from federal labs

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Death Isn’t Sweet For Tumor Cells

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Backyard Gas, Crafty Chemistry

 

