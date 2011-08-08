BASF, Total Take Over Sabina

BASF and Total Petrochemicals have taken over Shell Chemicals’ 60% stake in Sabina Petrochemicals, a joint venture the three companies established in 2004 to extract butadiene from C4 streams. With the transaction, BASF’s stake in Sabina has grown from 24% to 60% and Total’s has increased from 16% to 40%. When it was established, Sabina took two-thirds of its crude C4 stream from Shell’s Deer Park, Texas, chemical complex and the rest from an ethylene steam cracker joint venture between BASF and Total that started up in 2001. Sabina also has an alkylation unit to convert isobutene into high-octane blending component for gasoline. Shell says the move is meant to “streamline and concentrate its downstream portfolio.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter