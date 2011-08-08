BWA Is Sold To Investment Firm

BWA Water Additives, a maker of water treatment chemicals, has been sold for the third time in five years. Berwind Corp., a Philadelphia-based investment firm, has bought BWA from Seera Investment Bank of Bahrain for $300 million. In 2008, Seera paid about $200 million to buy BWA from private equity firm Close Brothers, which initially bought the business from Chemtura in 2006 for $85 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter