Codexis, Chemtex Join In Detergent Alcohols

Codexis is combining its enzymes with pretreatment technology from Chemtex, part of Italy’s Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi, to produce detergent alcohols from cellulosic biomass. Chemtex’ R&D facility in Rivalta, Italy, will serve as a pilot plant with eventual larger-scale demonstrations anticipated at a cellulosic ethanol plant under construction in Crescentino, Italy. Chemtex will also provide engineering services to design and build commercial facilities for Codexis.
