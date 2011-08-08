Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

DESI Tackles Large Proteins

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 8, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Desorption electrospray ionization (DESI) mass spectrometry, a versatile technique for analyzing small molecules, can now be used to analyze proteins and noncovalent protein complexes as large as 150 kilodaltons, chemists report (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac201390w). In conventional DESI, analytes are directly desorbed and ionized from a surface with an electrosprayed solvent. A newer version of DESI for analyzing liquid samples previously extended both the type of samples and the accessible mass range over the original version, but the technique still had not been used for large proteins and protein complexes, until now. Hao Chen of Ohio University, UCLA’s Joseph A. Loo, and coworkers showed that liquid-sample DESI is possible for proteins such as antibodies and noncovalent protein complexes such as manganese superoxide dismutase, a 46-kDa dimeric enzyme, and enolase, a 93-kDa dimeric enzyme. By changing the solvent composition, the researchers can adjust the charge state of the proteins without disrupting their structure and conformation, thus enabling the analysis of larger proteins and protein complexes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Mass spec and circular dichroism combination can analyze biomolecule chirality
Proteomics goes native
Extending the capabilities of mass spectrometry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE