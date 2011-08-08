Dow Expands Films

Dow Chemical is building two new plants to produce its Enlight polyolefin encapsulant films, used in solar panels. The facilities—one in Schkopau, Germany, and another in Map Ta Phut, Thailand—will be completed next year. They will triple Dow’s capacity for Enlight films. Dow claims the films improve the reliability and performance of photovoltaic modules. Dow started up its first Enlight plant in Findlay, Ohio, last December.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter