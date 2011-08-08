Dow settles Pollution Case

Dow Chemical will pay $2.5 million to settle alleged pollution due to leaking pipes and valves at its facility in Midland, Mich., under a federal consent decree announced in late July. The settlement addresses 24 alleged violations of the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and the Resource Conservation & Recovery Act, the federal law governing the handling of hazardous waste. Dow, EPA, and the Department of Justice say federal inspectors identified the alleged noncompliance between 2005 and 2007. Under the settlement, Dow will pay the penalty and implement a program to cut emissions of volatile organic compounds and toxic air pollutants from leaky valves and pipes. The company also agreed to step up monitoring for leaks and improve its practices for prevention and repair of leaks, according to EPA and DOJ. Dow says it corrected the pollution problems immediately after the inspections and that the leaks caused no harm to human health or the environment.
