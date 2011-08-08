EPA Requires More Chemical Data

Chemical manufacturers will have to supply more data to EPA about the quantity and use of substances they make, under a rule unveiled last week. For decades chemical makers have periodically submitted production information to EPA under the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. Under the rule, chemical makers are required to file the next reports in 2012, providing information about production in 2011. Companies have to supply data about processing and use of any chemicals they make in quantities of 100,000 lb or more per year. Starting in 2016, this threshold will be lowered to 25,000 lb per year. The rule also limits the secrecy claims that companies can make and requires up-front substantiation for some of those assertions. The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates and the American Chemistry Council, both business groups, praise EPA for responding to industry requests for a pragmatic and practical regulation. But the National Petrochemical & Refiners Association says the rule will dramatically increase the reporting burden on manufacturers and will require more information than EPA can feasibly use. The Environmental Working Group, an activist group, says the reporting isn’t frequent enough and leaves EPA and the public without adequate information.