Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

EPA Requires More Chemical Data

by Cheryl Hogue
August 8, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Chemical manufacturers will have to supply more data to EPA about the quantity and use of substances they make, under a rule unveiled last week. For decades chemical makers have periodically submitted production information to EPA under the federal Toxic Substances Control Act. Under the rule, chemical makers are required to file the next reports in 2012, providing information about production in 2011. Companies have to supply data about processing and use of any chemicals they make in quantities of 100,000 lb or more per year. Starting in 2016, this threshold will be lowered to 25,000 lb per year. The rule also limits the secrecy claims that companies can make and requires up-front substantiation for some of those assertions. The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates and the American Chemistry Council, both business groups, praise EPA for responding to industry requests for a pragmatic and practical regulation. But the National Petrochemical & Refiners Association says the rule will dramatically increase the reporting burden on manufacturers and will require more information than EPA can feasibly use. The Environmental Working Group, an activist group, says the reporting isn’t frequent enough and leaves EPA and the public without adequate information.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE