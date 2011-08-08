Evonik Aids Solar Racing Car

Students at Delft University of Technology, in the Netherlands, have designed a 145-kg solar-powered racing car using lightweight materials from Evonik Industries. Bodywork on the Nuna 6 contains polymethacrylimide structural foam, and the cockpit is covered with polymethyl methacrylate glazing from the German chemical maker. The car will compete in the World Solar Challenge in Australia in October.
