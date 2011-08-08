Fujifilm, Reddy’s Form Generics Venture

Fujifilm and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories have agreed to form a joint venture to develop and sell generic pharmaceuticals in Japan. The new unit will be owned 51% by Fujifilm and 49% by Dr. Reddy’s. Japan is the world’s second-largest market for generic drugs, yet less than a quarter of Japanese doctors’ prescriptions are for generic drugs, the companies note. In the U.S., more than two-thirds of prescriptions are for generics, the firms add.
