JBF RAK To Build Polyester In Geel

JBF RAK intends to build a 390,000-metric-ton-per-year polyethylene terephthalate plant in Geel, Belgium. The unit, which is expected to start up in 2014, will be supplied with purified terephthalic acid by an adjacent BP plant. JBF RAK is a joint venture between India’s JBF Industries and the United Arab Emirates’ Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority, which is owned by the prince of Ras Al Khaimah and operates a polyester plant in that country. BP has a similar relationship with Indorama Ventures, which started up a PET plant next to BP’s Decatur, Ala., PTA plant last year.
