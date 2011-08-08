Lanxess Advances Projects In China

Lanxess broke ground late last month on a new leather chemicals plant in Changzhou, China. Expected to cost about $43 million, the plant will come onstream in the first half of 2013 with 50,000 metric tons of capacity for tanning, dyeing, and finishing chemicals per year. Also last month, Lanxess started up a $14 million expansion of its plant in Wuxi, China, for Durethan and Pocan brands of compounded engineering plastics. Additionally, the German firm is opening a technology center in Qingdao, China, to provide analytical, technical, and consulting services to beverage industry customers.
