Model Cluster Yields Clues On Calcium’s Water-Splitting Role

A synthetic model of the manganese-calcium cluster at the heart of the oxygen-evolving complex, a component of the photosystem II protein complex that guides photosynthesis, suggests how calcium is critical to the cluster’s ability to oxidize water to form O 2 in plants, algae, and cyanobacteria (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1206036). Scientists have tried to develop a model of the Mn 4 CaO n cluster to understand how it works and design artificial photosynthetic systems. The cluster is likely composed of a Mn 3 CaO 4 cube bridged through an oxide or hydroxide to the fourth manganese atom. But synthesizing a cluster that accurately mimics the protein-bound form has proved difficult. In the latest effort at unraveling calcium’s role, a research group led by Theodor Agapie of California Institute of Technology used a rigid 1,3,5-triarylbenzene ligand festooned with pyridine and alcohol groups to make a Mn 3 CaO 4 cluster with bond lengths that come close to those observed in the protein system. By comparing the Mn-Ca cluster to an all-Mn version they found that the Ca-containing cluster has a significantly lower reduction potential. The researchers propose that the redox-inactive Ca2+ allows positive charge to build up on the manganese atoms, enabling the Mn4+ oxidation state necessary to produce O 2 .