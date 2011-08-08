Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Model Cluster Yields Clues On Calcium’s Water-Splitting Role

by Jyllian Kemsley
August 8, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
A rigid, bulky ligand provides N and O donors to anchor this Mn3CaO4 complex; Ca is green, Mn is purple,O is red, N is blue,and C is gray.
Credit: Science
A rigid, bulky ligand provides N and O donors to anchor this Mn3CaO4 complex; Ca is green, Mn is purple,O is red, N is blue,and C is gray.

A synthetic model of the manganese-calcium cluster at the heart of the oxygen-evolving complex, a component of the photosystem II protein complex that guides photosynthesis, suggests how calcium is critical to the cluster’s ability to oxidize water to form O2 in plants, algae, and cyanobacteria (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1206036). Scientists have tried to develop a model of the Mn4CaOn cluster to understand how it works and design artificial photosynthetic systems. The cluster is likely composed of a Mn3CaO4 cube bridged through an oxide or hydroxide to the fourth manganese atom. But synthesizing a cluster that accurately mimics the protein-bound form has proved difficult. In the latest effort at unraveling calcium’s role, a research group led by Theodor Agapie of California Institute of Technology used a rigid 1,3,5-triarylbenzene ligand festooned with pyridine and alcohol groups to make a Mn3CaO4 cluster with bond lengths that come close to those observed in the protein system. By comparing the Mn-Ca cluster to an all-Mn version they found that the Ca-containing cluster has a significantly lower reduction potential. The researchers propose that the redox-inactive Ca2+ allows positive charge to build up on the manganese atoms, enabling the Mn4+ oxidation state necessary to produce O2.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Toward A Better Photosynthesis Mimic
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitrogenase Structure Solved With Carbon Monoxide Bound
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lewis Acid-Base Pair Assists Enzyme Mimic

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE