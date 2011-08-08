Advertisement

Policy

NSF Pushes Tech Transfer

by William G. Schulz
August 8, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 32
NSF has launched a new program to encourage team-based efforts to translate basic research results into marketable applications. The program, known as NSF Innovation Corps, or i-Corps, was unveiled in late July with a solicitation for proposals. The agency hopes to announce the first awards of $50,000 to each of 100 projects by Oct. 1. Errol Arkilic, director of the program, says i-Corps will provide funding and support for initial business plan development that might then attract venture or other capital. The program requires that the research has previously been funded by NSF and that, in addition to a principal investigator, teams include an entrepreneur and a business development mentor. The NSF program dovetails with the release of an American Chemical Society task force report on entrepreneurship. The NSF program “is in direct accord with recommendations from the ACS task force,” says ACS Executive Director and CEO Madeleine Jacobs. “We’re highly supportive of what they’re doing.” In the U.S., Jacobs says, most new jobs, especially in chemistry, stem from entrepreneurial efforts and small companies.

