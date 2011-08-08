Advertisement

Business

Shionogi Buys China’s C&O

by Lisa M. Jarvis
August 8, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 32
In a bid to establish a presence in China, Japanese drug firm Shionogi will pay roughly $185 million for most of C&O Pharmaceutical Technology. In addition to conducting its own internal R&D operations, C&O distributes other companies’ products in China, including Shionogi’s Flumarin antibiotics. The acquisition ties into the last phase of Shionogi’s three-part growth strategy, which began with restructuring its business, then focused on revitalizing its R&D organization, and now involves establishing a global footprint. C&O will be jointly run with Sumitomo Corp., which owns about 29% of the Chinese firm’s shares.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

