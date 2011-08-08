Shokubai Invests In Acrylic Acid

Nippon Shokubai will spend nearly $200 million to expand its capacity for acrylics. The company will build an 80,000-metric-ton-per-year acrylic acid plant in Himeji, Japan. Acrylic acid is primarily used in making superabsorbent polymers, which Shokubai also produces. The company will spend an additional $45 million to build a 20,000-metric-ton acrylic ester plant in Kawasaki, a suburb of Tokyo. Shokubai expects both new units to start production in 2013.
