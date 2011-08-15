Bruker Investigates Bribery Charges

After receiving of an anonymous tip, scientific instrument maker Bruker has confirmed that its optics subsidiary, which makes spectrometers, made improper payments to Chinese officials. The company filed a statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission saying its audit committee has begun an investigation “with the assistance of independent outside counsel and an independent forensic consulting firm.” The investigation is also reviewing employees’ compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and laws in China.
