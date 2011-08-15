Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

08933-cover-combinecxd.jpg
08933-cover-combinecxd.jpg
August 15, 2011 Cover

Volume 89, Issue 33

Government mandates have shaped the market but not always for the best

Volume 89 | Issue 33
Environment

Examining Biofuels Policy

Government mandates have shaped the market but not always for the best

Body Borers

Two neglected diseases share similar parasites and suffer the same diagnostic and treatment problems

Quality Prospects

Drug developers are bolstering their quality management teams in response to a more rigorous regulatory climate

  Physical Chemistry

    Black-Box Chemistry

    The ease of doing computational chemistry has theorists concerned about accuracy

  Business

    Earnings Survive Unstable Recovery

    Chemical firms' second-quarter results show signs that demand is stagnating

  Environment

    E15 Controversy

    Proposed shift to higher ethanol-blended gasoline draws questions from industry, activist groups, and Congress

Science Concentrates

image name
Environment

Science & Technology Concentrates

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Perfect Toast, A Tonic For The Skin, Titanium Sipping

 

