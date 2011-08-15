Cathay Industrial Halts Listing Process

Cathay Industrial Biotech, a Chinese company that produces chemicals by fermentation, has dropped plans to list its stock in the U.S. by means of American Depositary Shares. HBM BioVentures, a Swiss private equity fund that invested $28 million in Cathay, says Cathay decided to halt the listing process because of poor conditions in global stock markets. In 2010, Cathay recorded a loss of $2 million on sales of $125 million. The company produces diacids by biocatalysis for clients including DuPont and AkzoNobel. It also makes biobutanol.
