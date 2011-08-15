Dow Will Wrap Olympic Stadium

Dow Chemical will produce a fabric wrap that will encircle the Olympic Stadium during the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Dow says the wrap, made of polyester fabric coated with low-density polyethylene, will consist of 336 panels, each about 25.0 meters high and 2.5 meters wide. The firm is investigating post-Olympics uses for the wrap, including transforming it into emergency shelters. Dow became an official Olympic partner last year in a multi-million-dollar agreement.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter