DuPont, BP Venture Sues Gevo

Butamax Advanced Biofuels, a joint venture between DuPont and BP, is suing Gevo for infringement of its newly granted patent, U.S. Patent No. 7,993,889, which is related to the production of isobutyl alcohol via fermentation. This is Butamax’ second infringement suit against the Englewood, Colo.-based start-up. “We pioneered fermentative production of [isobutyl alcohol], and violation of our intellectual property rights is unacceptable,” says Christine Lhulier, general counsel of Butamax. Patrick Gruber, Gevo’s CEO, says his company will challenge the suit and won’t be deterred from proceeding with its commercialization plans.
