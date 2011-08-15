Genentech And Array Join ChK-1 Programs

Genentech will pay Array BioPharma $28 million as part of a deal to jointly develop the companies’ small-molecule inhibitors of Checkpoint kinase 1 (ChK-1), a protein implicated in cancer cell survival. Included in the pact are Genentech’s GDC-0425, in Phase I studies, and Array’s ARRY-575, which has yet to be tested in humans. Array could gain up to $685 million in milestone payments along with royalties on any drug that is commercialized under the pact from either firm. ChK-1 helps a tumor cell to repair damaged DNA after exposure to chemotherapy; if the protein is blocked, chemotherapy should kill cancer cells more effectively.
