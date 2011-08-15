Gilead to Acquire Genentech Facility

Gilead Sciences is buying a Genentech process research and small-scale biologics manufacturing facility in Oceanside, Calif., where it will produce monoclonal antibodies for clinical studies. Among these is GS 6624, which Gilead acquired in January from Arresto Biosciences and is developing to treat certain cancers and fibrotic diseases. Gilead will offer jobs to about 55 Genentech manufacturing and process development employees. Genentech still owns and operates a commercial manufacturing facility in Oceanside.
