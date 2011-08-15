ICIG Will Acquire Roche Peptide Plant

International Chemical Investors Group has agreed to acquire Roche’s peptide facility in Boulder, Colo. The private equity firm says it will rename the site Corden Pharma Colorado. Under the deal, Corden will supply Roche with a number of active pharmaceutical ingredients currently made in Boulder. “Selling the Boulder site to ICIG will secure a reliable supplier to meet Roche’s demand for commercial-scale peptides and other medicinal compounds,” says Georg Wiebecke, Roche’s head of chemical manufacturing. Roche put the Boulder plant, which has a workforce of about 265 employees, up for sale last November. It is known for making the active ingredient in the HIV medication Fuzeon, a 36-amino-acid molecule that is one of the few peptide drugs to be manufactured at the ton scale. Launched in 2004, Europe-based ICIG has made a business of acquiring unwanted facilities from large chemical and pharmaceutical companies. In February, for example, it agreed to buy Genzyme’s pharmaceutical intermediates business, which includes a plant in Liestal, Switzerland. ICIG’s annual sales are close to $1 billion.
