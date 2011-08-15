India’s Ipca Buys Onyx Scientific

India’s Ipca Laboratories has acquired Onyx Scientific, a U.K.-based pharmaceutical chemistry services provider. Onyx sees a strong fit between its medicinal, preclinical, and Phase I/II services and Ipca’s capabilities in Phase II and commercial-scale manufacturing. Founded in 2000, Onyx supplies custom synthesis, solid-state chemistry, scale-up, and manufacturing in batches of up to a few kilograms. Ipca, based in Mumbai, produces both active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished-dose drugs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter