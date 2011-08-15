Lundbeck Swings Jobs Ax In Labs

Lundbeck will eliminate between 125 and 175 R&D jobs in Denmark and the U.S. this year. Announcing the cuts in its second-quarter earnings report, the Danish company says it is moving to establish “greater flexibility in the use of external and internal capabilities.” The cuts will affect research sites in Paramus, N.J., and at the company’s headquarters in Copenhagen. Lundbeck reported second-quarter earnings of $780 million, a 9% increase over the same period last year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter