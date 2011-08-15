Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Making Nanotubes In The Microwave

by Bethany Halford
August 15, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

With the help of a microwave oven, scientists are now able to whip up carbon nanotubes (CNTs) in a matter of seconds. A group of researchers, led by Xinyu Zhang of Auburn University, have developed what they dub the “Poptube” approach to making multiwalled CNTs (Chem. Commun., DOI: 10.1039/c1cc13359d). Most methods for making CNTs, such as arc discharge, laser ablation, and chemical vapor deposition, require vacuum conditions, inert gases, or high temperatures. The Poptube approach simply starts with a precursor, such as ferrocene, which is mixed in the solid state with a conductive material, such as a conducting polymer. Upon microwave irradiation, the conducting materials spark, arc, and reach temperatures around 1,100 °C. Those conditions decompose ferrocene into an iron catalyst and a carbon source, which ultimately create the CNTs. The whole process takes 15 to 30 seconds and runs in air starting at room temperature and does not require feedstock gases. “To the best of our knowledge, this is the fastest CNT growth in terms of process duration, and probably the only approach that can be done under ambient conditions,” the researchers note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C1 advances mild CO-to-methanol process
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microfluidics offer a mild route to metal-carbide nanoparticles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making ammonia with water and nitrogen

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE