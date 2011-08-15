Microgen And Cornell Make Energy Harvester

MicroGen Systems and Cornell University’s Cornell Nanoscale Science & Technology Facility have collaborated to develop battery-free sensors that can operate in anything that spins or shakes. The device includes a tiny sheet of piezoelectric material that generates electricity when flexed. Called Bolt, the energy-harvesting device is intended to enable low-power electronics, such as nodes for wireless sensor networks.
