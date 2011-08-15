Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Natural Product Syntheses Analyzed

by Stu Borman
August 15, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Researchers have figured out how the bacterial natural products platensimycin and platencin are biosynthesized by analyzing their biosynthetic gene clusters in detail. Platensimycin and platencin are fatty acid synthase inhibitors discovered in 2006 and 2007 by researchers at Merck & Co. They were initially identified as antibiotic agents, but platensimycin was later found to have potential for treating diabetes and related metabolic disorders as well. Ben Shen of Scripps Research Institute, in Jupiter, Fla., and coworkers have now analyzed the gene clusters bacteria use to biosynthesize the two compounds (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1106919108). They find that platensimycin’s gene cluster produces an ent-kaurene unit (red), whereas platencin’s creates ent-atiserene. Two bonds are broken (green) in each of these compounds, and each is then added to a 3-amino-2,4-dihydroxybenzoic acid moiety (black) common to both natural products. The study could aid combinatorial biosynthesis efforts to produce analogs of platensimycin and platencin for drug discovery.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Targeting RNA’s tertiary structure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enediyne biosynthetic intermediate found
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Indole alkaloid biosynthetic pathways unraveled

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE