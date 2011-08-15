Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

New Detector For Time-Of-Flight Mass Spec

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 15, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A new detector could improve the sensitivity of time-of-flight mass spectrometry (TOF MS) for large ions such as proteins, according to a report in Nano Letters (DOI: 10.1021/nl201645u). TOF MS has no theoretical limit to its mass range, but the detectors currently used are less sensitive to large, slow-moving ions than to fast, light ones. Robert H. Blick and coworkers at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, report a new type of detector based on the mechanical deformation and vibration of a nanometer-thin membrane. The three-layer nanomembrane consists of silicon nitride sandwiched between aluminum. The two metal layers act as an absorber of incident ions and as a cathode that emits electrons, which are amplified by a microchannel plate and collected by an anode. Ions striking the membrane cause vibrations that increase the electron emission and modulate the current. The researchers used the nanomembrane to detect a mixture containing the proteins insulin, bovine serum albumin, and immunoglobulin G that were separated by TOF MS. There is minimal drop-off in signal intensity as the mass of the ions increases.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ionization source for mass spectrometry needs no external power supply
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paper Spray Ionization With A 3-V Battery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shimadzu's MALDI-7090

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE