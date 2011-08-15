Plant Science Firm Comes To St. Louis

A subsidiary of India’s Symbiotic Sciences has established U.S. operations at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis. The subsidiary, called SyMyCo, expects to create 80 jobs within the next five years. It will market mycorrhizal fungi, a soil adjuvant touted as improving the uptake of phosphorus by plant roots. Aditya Malhotra, president of SyMyCo, says the decision to set up in St. Louis was influenced by the presence of the world’s largest independent plant science institute.
